PPC Group powers up its Fiber Optic rollout

The three largest telecommunications providers – OTE, Vodafone and Nova – are now faced with a potentially strong competitor, PPC, in the provision of fiber optic internet connection (FTTH) services.

The Public Power Corporation launched the PPC Fiber service offering three packages (internet connection with speeds of 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps and 2.5 Gbps).

PPC can currently connect 600,000 households and businesses (out of a total of 4.8 million connections in the territory) in 13 municipalities in Attica, but the construction of its network is progressing at a rapid pace.

Prices

The prices of PPC Fiber services are particularly competitive, however, it should be noted that the three aforementioned providers do not provide FTTH connections alone as the energy company does, but in combination with at least fixed telephony. Therefore, the prices are not completely comparable.

A large part of consumers receive a combination of fixed, internet and pay TV and possibly mobile telephony from one provider.

However, it cannot be ruled out that PPC will combine FTTH with electricity supply in the future.

The development of PPC’s fiber optic network is carried out by reusing existing energy infrastructure and this has the advantage of speed in construction.

Approximately 1.5 million FTTH connections available at the end of 2025

Recently, its construction has accelerated and, as the management of the energy group stated, by the end of 2025 it will have approximately 1.5 million FTTH connections available.

OTE has constructed approximately 1.8 million FTTH lines (data at the end of March) with a plan to have 2.1 million by the end of the year and 3 million by 2027. Vodafone and Nova are estimated to currently have another 700 thousand FTTH connections.