PPC Fiber: 100% Fiber Optic Internet with Ultra-High Speeds

The PPC Group is opening a new chapter in Greek telecommunications with the launch of PPC Fiber, a fully fiber optic fixed internet service (FTTH) for both residential and professional users.

Featuring guaranteed ultra-high speeds and plans starting from just 17.90 euros/month, PPC Fiber leverages the cutting-edge PPC FiberGrid, the country’s fastest-expanding FTTH network. With this new offering, PPC is reshaping the digital landscape of Greece, giving users reliable, fast and affordable access to fiber only internet that extends end-to-end, all the way to the user’s premises.

This retail market entry marks PPC Group’s strategic expansion into essential connectivity infrastructure, delivering the modern, reliable, accessible and cost-effective internet experience that consumers deserve.

What PPC Fiber Offers

PPC Fiber is available through three internet-only plans designed to meet the daily needs of households and professionals alike. All plans are delivered via 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and offer guaranteed performance with symmetrical design (Download/Upload ratio of 2:1), affordable pricing without the need for vouchers, and no hidden fees.

Plan Download Speed Upload Speed Monthly Price

PPC Fiber 500Mbps 500 Mbps 250 Mbps €17.90

PPC Fiber 1Gbps 1 Gbps 500 Mbps €19.90

PPC Fiber 2.5Gbps 2.5 Gbps 1.25 Gbps €52.90

With clear, straightforward options and transparent pricing, PPC Fiber offers the best value for money in the market serving both basic and high-demand users, including gamers, families, and freelancers.

The plans are designed to meet diverse user profiles. PPC Fiber 500 Mbps is ideal for everyday needs such as streaming, social media, gaming and remote work. PPC Fiber 1 Gbps addresses more demanding use cases like cloud gaming, multiple simultaneous device connections and large file transfers. PPC Fiber 2.5 Gbps delivers top-tier performance for the most demanding users, offering ultra-high speeds, exceptional stability and extremely low latency.

Speed and advanced technology

PPC Fiber delivers a next-generation internet experience designed to meet the demands of today’s connected world:

100% Fiber to the Home (FTTH): Guaranteed performance through a fully independent, newly built fiber network

2:1 Download/Upload Ratio: Optimized upload speeds for teleconferencing, gaming, large file transfers

Free installation by certified PPC technicians: Equipment is professionally configured on-site for best performance

Wi-Fi 6 Router included: All plans come with the latest technology for high-speed, stable wireless coverage

Transparent installation tracking: Customers are informed throughout the process

Dedicated support line: End-to-end assistance from sign-up to post-installation – free of charge

Available Today in 13 Attica Municipalities

PPC Fiber is now available to over 600,000 homes and businesses, with continuous expansion. In Attica, the service is live in: Kifisia, Agia Paraskevi, Marousi, Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, Glyfada, Ilioupoli, Nea Ionia, Nea Smyrni, Pallini, Papagou-Cholargos, Peristeri, Filothei-Psychiko, and Chalandri.

Customers can check availability, learn more and sign up via www.dei.gr/fiber , by calling 800-500-3870 free of charge or visiting selected PPC stores.

PPC FiberGrid – Greece’s Fastest-Growing Fiber Network

Behind PPC Fiber stands PPC FiberGrid, a wholly owned subsidiary of the PPC Group, responsible for developing the Group’s fiber-optic infrastructure. In less than two years, FiberGrid has deployed a state-of-the-art FTTH network across areas covering 1.2 million homes and businesses, making it one of the most advanced and rapidly expanding fiber networks in Europe. Already, 600,000 households and enterprises -a number that is steadily increasing- have access to ultra-high-speed connectivity and advanced services, via a fully 10Gbps-capable network architecture designed for even higher future capacities.

The entire deployment is based on new infrastructure, designed and built from the ground up to ensure maximum speeds, stability and scalability. For the first time in Greece, the network architecture includes a dedicated fiber line from each household and business to the cabinet, ensuring high availability today and full future scalability. The rollout strategy leverages existing energy infrastructure, significantly reducing the environmental footprint compared to traditional deployment models. Additionally, the network’s operation is based on energy efficiency and sustainable development principles.

With a strong local presence, FiberGrid is expanding its network nationwide with a focus on proximity, ensuring wide coverage and fast implementation. This strategy enables PPC Fiber to deliver high-quality connections via a network built for long-term resilience actively supporting Greece’s digital and energy transition.

Beyond Attica and Thessaloniki, fiber deployments have already begun in key urban centers such as Patras, Volos, Trikala and Heraklion, with network buildouts underway in Larissa, Ioannina, Kalamata, Corinth, Veria, Kozani and Megalopolis.