Ideal Holdings boosts its capital to over 100 million euros

Ideal Holdings’ capital base is expected to exceed 100 million euros following the share capital increase that began on Wednesday and will be completed on Friday, placing the company on another investment and stock market level.

As emphasized by Lambros Papakonstantinou, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ideal Holdings, during the briefing on the group’s investment strategy and growth prospects, “we are entering a new and promising cycle. Recognizing the significant investment opportunities in the Greek market, we aim, on the one hand, to accelerate investment activity with new acquisitions and, on the other hand, to give the investment community the opportunity to participate in our already upward trajectory.”

The clear goal of the company with the net cash of 48 million euros from the increase in net assets and 61.5 million euros from OHA’s first investment in the Greek listed company is to implement a two-year acquisition plan until the end of 2026, although, as emphasized, the conditions are mature to accelerate the time of final decisions.

Asked on the sectors that Ideal Holdings is focusing its investment interest, Papakonstantinou pointed out that the company has focused on a specific goal, while at the same time praising the Greek industry.

Ideal Holdings has achieved returns of 2.2x on the initially invested capital (CoC) in a four-year period (2021-2024), while, with the planned return of capital, the reward to shareholders amounts to a total of 45 million euros (0.98 per share). It has completed investments of 390 million euros in the Greek market. It has an expanded portfolio of companies with high annual operating performance and profitability in the department store (Attica), food (Barba Stathis) and IT (ADACOM, BYTE, Bluestream and their subsidiaries) sectors, while directly and indirectly employing more than 3,400 employees.

An international confirmation of its investment strategy is also the agreement with Oak Hill Advisors (OHA), a leading investor worldwide with a total capital commitment of over 300 million euros to IDEAL Holdings. OHA’s first investment of 61.5 million euros has already been completed and OAK’s next investment in Ideal Holdings is expected to be completed in September 2025.