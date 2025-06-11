Energy shares fueling market momentum

Energy and Utilities companies have recorded a positive performance on the Athens Stock Exchange in 2025.

The average return of the FTSE_EU has been at +22% since the beginning of the year, i.e. approximately at the levels of the rest of the market, which is “running” at +26%.

The main “protagonist” is Metlen, which sees its share price strengthening by +36.5% in 2025, having reached the historical record of 46 euros. This translates into a capitalization of over 6.5 billion euros, which ensures an excellent “placement” in view of the upcoming dual trading on the London Stock Exchange.

The share of IPTO Holdings is at its highest levels of all time (>3 euros), having gained +22.7% since the beginning of the year. The prospect of energy interconnections and the great economic benefits are the main pillars of this year’s rally.

The share of Motor Oil has been showing positive signs recently, standing at the highest level of the last at least 12 months (>25 euros), recording an increase of +21.2% in 2025 and raising the valuation to 2.7 billion euros. Despite the recent challenges, it still has a significant discount on the ATHEX board.

Helleniq Energy has soared +3.8%, however, slightly away from the psychological limit of 8 euros.

PPC’s performance is close to +10.9%, with the listed company falling approximately -5% from the 15-year high of 14.4 euros.

Special mention should be made of the listed companies from the water supply and sanitation sub-sector, as EYDAP and EYATH are still waiting for regulatory decisions on the new tariffs, through which investments in water conservation will be financed. Therefore, EYATH has gained +3.7% and EYDAP is almost stable (+0.1%).

Finally, the shares of Revoil and ELIN have recorded a negative performance falling -3.7% and -7.3% respectively.