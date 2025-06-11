New Ultramax vessel for DryDel

DryDel Shipping continues its fleet modernization program by announcing the signing of a contract for the construction of a 64,000 DWT Ultramax bulk carrier with leading Japanese shipyard Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.).

The new vessel is the tenth in the company’s current program and is expected to be delivered in 2028. The vessel will incorporate modern environmental technologies, such as a fuel-efficient hull design, a Tier III/Phase 3 compliant engine and energy-saving technologies, including the hybrid fin and the weather assist duct (WAD).

DryDel CEO Costas Delaportas expressed his satisfaction with the partnership with Imabari Shipbuilding, stressing that this investment reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and quality.

“Despite the current challenging market environment, I am proud to welcome another high-quality new ship from the esteemed Imabari Shipbuilding, reaffirming our long-standing commitment to the Japanese shipbuilding industry. I firmly believe in the long-term potential of the dry bulk sector – this vessel underlines our forward-thinking approach. Each new vessel is a strategic investment in the future, part of our fleet modernization program,” said Delaportas.