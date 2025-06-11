Tsakos Group celebrates delivery of two newly built ships in South Korea

The Greek flag was raised twice and the national anthem was also played twice in distant Ulsan, South Korea, as the Tsakos Group held the naming ceremony of its two newly built tankers.

Two ships worth 85 million dollars each, with a carrying capacity of 156,800 tons each and already time-chartered by the French group TOTAL for five years, with the possibility of extension beyond the decade.

TEN is going to – according to the shipbuilding program that is “running” – receive 17 more ships, between the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2028.

These are 10 shuttle and 7 product tankers, after the receipt of which the fleet of Tsakos Energy Navigation will reach 82 ships.

“We are proud of the company’s growth model, which is constantly developing, accompanied by an increase in financial figures compared to last year. At the same time, the fleet of the company is being modernized,” said Dr. Nikos Tsakos, founder and CEO of TEN.