TIF-HELEXPO: Memorandum of Cooperation with the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center

TIF-HELEXPO has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC), continuing its strategy for international networking and extroversion.

The memorandum was signed by the CEO of TIF-HELEXPO, Dr. Kyriakos Pozrikidis, and the CEO of OCEC, Said Salim Al Shanfari, while the president of TIF-HELEXPO, Tasos Tzikas, and the S. Consultant, Michael Michael, were present at the signing ceremony.

The management of TIF-HELEXPO informed the CEO of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center about the ongoing renovation plan, for which Said Salim Al Shanfari showed particular interest, inviting the company’s executives to present it in his country.

What the memorandum provides

The signed memorandum defines a general framework between the two sides in the fields of exhibitions, trade promotion, business networking and institutional cooperation, as TIF-HELEXPO and OCEC recognize the historical ties between Greece and Oman, the shared commitment to commercial and economic development, the value of cooperation to enhance competitiveness, as well as the importance of developing international relations, in order to exploit opportunities in both countries.

Within the framework of the memorandum, TIF-HELEXPO will be able to organize and lead business and institutional missions to events under the auspices of OCEC, while OCEC will have the corresponding opportunity at TIF-HELEXPO sectoral exhibitions.

Each side will support the participation of national exhibitors and official delegations in each other’s exhibitions. TIF-HELEXPO and OCEC will exchange know-how and good practices, as well as information, knowledge and experiences related to the organization of exhibitions and other business events. They will jointly organize business meetings, B2B networking events and thematic seminars, in order to highlight the market opportunities of each country.

The two sides will also facilitate meetings between government agencies, chambers of commerce, professional associations and private sector entities, while, among other things, exploring investment opportunities through events and special programs.