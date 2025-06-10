Remarkable five-star projects in Limnos and Lesvos

Lemnos and Lesvos are taking dynamic steps on luxury tourism, further enhancing the international recognition and demand of the islands of the North Aegean.

According to sources, the major deal for the “Myrina Coast” of Lemnos is about to close and an investment of over 200 million euros to be implemented by a business group, allegedly led by the president of the Greek Shipowners’ Association Melina Travlou, for its conversion into a luxury “Aman Resort.”

An equally important news about a landmark investment comes from Lesvos and concerns the former STEP Camp and its conversion into a luxury hotel unit.



Limnos

As regards Limnos and the “Akti Myrina”, which belongs to the Dalakouras family and has known glory days in the distant past, the interested investment scheme also includes the family of the shipowner Petros Pappas and the heirs of the late Odysseas Kyriakopoulos and the aim is to upgrade it to the five-star category and its inclusion in the international network “Aman Resorts”, one of the most luxurious international brands.

Also, in Limnos, a second major luxury tourism investment is underway. This is the “Limnos Resort” project, which is currently under public consultation and involves an investment of around 200 million euros by expatriate businessman Pantelis Boubouras.

The master plan of this project provides for the creation of 1,860 beds, of which 1,020 beds in hotel units – specifically in two five-star and one four-star hotel – and 840 in villas and residences, as well as, among other things, the creation of a tourist port (marina) with 100 berths and commercial stores. Pantelis Boumpouras has served as president of the Association of Greek Entrepreneurs in Ukraine and honorary consul of Greece in Ukraine, while recently (April 2025) his son Vasilis Boumpouras was appointed Honorary Consul of Greece in Ukraine, specifically in the city of Kharkiv.



Lesvos

In the meantime, important news is coming from Lesvos, as the Local Council of Monuments of the North Aegean, according to information, recently gave the “green light” to the architectural study for the conversion of the listed industrial building of the former STEP Camp into a luxury hotel unit by businessman Vasilis Karpodinis.

The same businessman has also purchased the Kalamari complex with the aim of converting it into a five-star hotel unit, a project that is currently in the licensing stage, as well as the purchase of a hotel in the Avlaki area of Petra.

It is also worth noting that the North Aegean Region has announced that it intends to hold a tender for the long-term concession of the historic former hotel “Sarlitza Palace” in Mytilene, which has remained closed since 1982 and has hot thermal springs.