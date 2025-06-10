Which sectors have the strongest employment prospects in Greece?

Employment expectations in Greece stood at 11% in the third quarter of 2025 showing an increase of 4 points from the previous quarter, but remaining unchanged compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the new Employment Outlook Survey of the ManpowerGroup group in which 525 Greek employers participated.

28% of employers expect an increase in hiring, 14% predict a decrease, 53% do not believe there will be a change while 5% are not sure.

According to the survey, Greece ranks second to last globally in terms of overall employment expectations, falling 13 points short of the global average. However, it ranks 8th internationally in terms of quarterly growth, exceeding the global average growth by 5 points.

The sectors with the strongest employment prospects

Employers in Greece, across all major sectors of the economy, are forecasting an increase in employment for the third quarter of 2025. Specifically, compared to the previous quarter, hiring intentions increased in 5 sectors, while declining in 4. On an annual basis, employment prospects show an improvement in 6 sectors and a decrease in 3.

Greece’s best performing sectors

The best performing sector is Communication Services, with an employment outlook of 29%. This results in an impressive increase of 67 points compared to the previous quarter and 42 points compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024. Globally, Greece ranks 3rd in terms of quarterly growth in this sector. This is followed by the Transport and Supply Chain sector with 23%.

In the Energy and Utilities sector (20%), Greece ranks 2nd worldwide, with growth exceeding the global average by 52 points. In the Financial and Real Estate sector (17%), the country ranks 4th worldwide in terms of quarterly growth, with a performance exceeding the global average by 21 points.