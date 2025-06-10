Theodorikakos to “N”: The new Development Fund brings investments of 4 billion euros

The new development law will mobilize investments of 4 billion euros by the end of 2026, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in an exclusive interview with “N”.

The first announcements of the new law will be made this month and gradually, within the next year and a half, the State will allocate aid in the form of grants and tax exemptions of more than 1 billion euros.

An amount of 1.3 billion euros will be added from the Loan Fund in cooperation with the European Investment Bank, another 500 million euros from the DELFI financial tool of the Hellenic Development Bank, while more than 1 billion euros will be private participation.

In his interview, Theodorikakos spoke about the new development model, which focuses primarily on manufacturing and border areas and revealed that all businesses that invest within industrial areas will receive additional incentives.

The Minister of Development referred to the need and initiatives for the implementation of development infrastructure, the attraction of foreign investment and the support of the primary sector.

He explained the reasons why he is proceeding with the creation of an independent Consumer Protection Authority, which will operate within 2026, and noted the excessive burden on households due to the housing crisis.