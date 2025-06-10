Banks boost the housing market through digitalization

Piraeus’ recent deal with technology provider Qualco is an example of the recent trend of Greek banks to proceed to synergies with technology providers in order to digitize their services and spur mortgage lending.

The objectives of these moves are to support the housing market but also to make it easier for the consumer to search/purchase a property or disburse a mortgage loan by reducing the volume of bureaucracy at all stages.

Piraeus Bank’s deal

Piraeus Bank recently reached an agreement with technology provider Qualco to develop a digital solutions platform, initially focusing on the housing loan sector. The platform, according to the Bank’s announcement, will be developed and operated through a newly established company, which will be controlled by the Bank (51%) with Qualco maintaining a minority stake (49%).

Specifically, the platform, leveraging the use of artificial intelligence, will improve the housing financing experience by simplifying the steps from application to disbursement. According to information from “N”, the user will have the opportunity to upload scanned copies of all the necessary documents for their application which will be evaluated with the help of artificial intelligence, while subsequently, the user will be informed about the progress of their application without having to go to a physical branch. Finally, the platform will cover both the processing of loans granted by the bank, as well as the exploration of financing opportunities on behalf of the bank.

National Bank with Qualco

National Bank had proceeded almost two months earlier in collaboration with Qualco to the establishment of Uniko, a new platform, representing a digital broker based on a new, modern and integrated approach to the real estate market.

Eurobank’s smart-match services

Eurobank has already taken another step towards optimizing the customer experience in buying and selling real estate. First, Eurobank acquired, almost two months ago, 25% of Prosperty RE Ltd, a pioneering technology company that develops the “theprosperty.com” platform. This platform includes smart-match services in the management and promotion of bank properties, mainly for My Home II, i.e. it finds and recommends properties to the consumer based on the criteria they have chosen in just a few seconds.

Secondly, Eurobank also has the electronic real estate platform findyourproperty.gr. Through the two platforms, the bank not only helps the customer with the complete property search experience, but also offers the possibility of applying for and pre-approving a mortgage loan online with guidance and personalized advice at every stage of the process.

Attica Bank’s digital experience

At the beginning of 2025, Attica Bank also took a step in this direction. The first collaboration came with Resolute Cepal Greece for the gradual promotion of 780 selected properties within the framework of the “My Home 2” program. It then collaborated with Ask Wire for the development of a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform within the framework of the “My Home 2” program. This platform is called “My Home” and enables the customer, through a customized search, to locate available properties based on the terms of the program.

The personalized Your Attica service was also developed by Attica Bank, offering specialized advisory support for guidance at all stages of the loan application.