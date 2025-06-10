Kikilias: Port infrastructure and desalination projects in the Ionian islands

The launch of a series of port infrastructure and desalination projects in Corfu and all the Ionian islands, in line with AEGIS, was announced by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, during his visit to Corfu.

“The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, with all the competent bodies, will now run the tenders at the pace required by society,” the minister stressed and added:

“3.4 million people pass through the island in all ways: cruise, coastal shipping, navigation, yachting and so on. We want these travelers and we want to support them. But we must also take care of our islanders, whom we respect and have found all possible ways to support them.”

Kikilias underlined that “this policy has shown that, if there is will, determination, stubbornness, courage and strength, in the end, one manages to help these people who, for me, cannot, in any case, be citizens who are having difficulty in their daily lives. It is our islanders that we are strengthening, we are supporting them so that our islands can communicate with the mainland, goods can be moved and trade and the economy can be supported.”

Regarding the Coast Guard, the minister stated that “new vessels, modern technology will come to our islands, the Corfu Port Authority and all the Ionian Port Authorities will be digitized, and surveillance equipment, drones, sensors, cameras, satellite images and everything required will be provided, so that our port guards can do their job in the best possible way.”