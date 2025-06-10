Grivalia: The 250 million project in public consultation

The Ministry of Development has put the Strategic Environmental Impact Study of the Special Spatial Development Strategic Investment Plan for the 250 million budget investment by Grivalia Hospitality in Megalonisos of Petalion, Evia, into public consultation. Megalonisos is the largest island of the Petalion island complex and access is achieved exclusively by private boats via Marmaris.

Grivalia Hospitality, owner of, among others, One & Only Aesthesis in Glyfada and Amanzoe in Porto Heli, is planning a complex luxury tourist development having agreed with the international chain Six Senses.

Six Senses Megalonisos will be 75 hotel keys and 20 branded residences that will operate on timeshare leases.

The planned tourist resort will include a total of 20 luxury holiday homes, independent ground-floor and cave buildings and a hotel facility with 75 ground-floor hotel villas.

The project aims to extend the tourist season by providing for the operation of the tourist unit for more months of the year, “so as not to create the feeling of an abandoned area during the period of low functionality of the project”.

Based on the proposed spatial development, the intervention area is organized into two categories of areas: Zone A, which concerns an area of approximately 520 stremmas with a main use for Tourism – Recreation, and Zone B, approximately 40 stremmas, which constitutes a Natural Landscape and Environmental Protection Zone, essentially encompassing the forest areas within which construction is not permitted.