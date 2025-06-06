Kikilias: The ports upgrade is a strategic priority

“The upgrading of ports is our strategic priority, both through the port concession contract to the private sector and the improvement of state ports,” Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, said during his visit to the port of Stylida.

Referring to the specific port, he said that it will be upgraded through the Recovery Fund, with the support of the Ministry and the HRADF.

“I am in a position to announce the expansion of the project with an increase in the budget, so that additional interventions can proceed in the land zone of the port. The geographical location of the area, with direct access to major infrastructure, further highlights the value of this investment. When ports, highways and networks converge, the added value for local communities and the national economy multiplies,” he said.

The project includes: