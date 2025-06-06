New master plan for the future of the Port of Volos

The port of Volos is undergoing a restructuring process, following the decision of the Growthfund to proceed with a tender to hire a strategic development consultant following the information about strong investment interest in the port from Indian companies.

A key point in the developments will be the moves of the Thessaloniki port administration, as to whether it will ultimately choose legal recourse after the government canceled the relevant tender for 67% of the Volos Port Authority.

According to information from “N”, the goal is, after the new consultant is selected and the proposals are submitted, to follow a new Master plan for the port, while subsequently the Growthfund, in collaboration with the government, is expected to make the final decisions on whether there will be a new tender for its development.

The same sources pointed out that large Indian companies have already expressed their interest in the port of Volos within the framework of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which is supported by the US and seeks to limit China’s influence on European infrastructure.