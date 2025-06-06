Logo Image

Tzikas to “N”: Exhibitions serve as a vital platform for communication

“The Pan-European Exhibitions Conference will be organized in Thessaloniki on June 3-7, where all issues of concern to modern exhibitions will be discussed,” said TIF Helexpo President Tasos Tzikas in an interview with Naftemporiki TV.

“Exhibitions are a very important way for people to communicate, they are mechanisms that produce wealth and communication,” and in this context, the return of physical exhibitions over digital ones is optimistic news, he commented.

The main topics of discussion will be “the use of artificial intelligence in exhibition creation, new digital products, service quality and exhibition centers.”

Finally, he highlighted the modernization of the Thessaloniki exhibition center, which he described as a “very important project.”

