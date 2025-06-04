Greek shipping registry continues to lose ground

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data showed a new plunge for the Greek merchant fleet and especially for commercial ocean-going shipping vessels.

In particular, the fleet of large ships with a capacity of over 30,000 gross tonnage fell to 372 ships, with a total capacity of 32.03 million gross tonnage, in March 2025.

A year ago, at the end of March 2024, the Greek-flagged fleet of ships over 30,000 GRT totaled 390, with a capacity of 33.1 million GRT.

A similar downward trend was also recorded in the month-to-month comparison, since 377 ships over 30,000 GRT, with a total capacity of 32.3 million GRT, were recorded in February 2025.

The trend was also downward for ships with a capacity of 20,000 to 30,000 GRT. According to ELSTAT, 53 ships were registered in March 2025, with a total capacity of 1.39 million GRT, out of 56 ships, in March 2024.

The overall picture

The strength of the Greek merchant fleet in March 2025, that is, the total number of ships, compared to the corresponding March 2024, showed an increase of 0.8%.

The reason is the increase in the number of small vessels from 100 to 500 GT, which increased by 31 compared to last March.

On the contrary, in terms of capacity, the total capacity of the Greek merchant fleet for ships of 100 GT and above, showed a decrease of 3.1% in March 2025 compared to the corresponding capacity in March 2024.

It is noted that a decrease of 3.5% was also noted in the corresponding comparison from March 2024 to March 2023.