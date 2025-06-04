Ideal: Deals and additional 100 million euros in capital strength

Another piece in the ‘puzzle’ of the next day is about to be placed by Lambros Papakonstantinou, who continues his moves to expand and grow Ideal Holdings.

The experienced manager, who since 2021 has carried out a complete ‘makeover’ of the listed holding company, is now preparing to build from scratch a new powerhouse worth over 100 million euros.

The company’s liquidity is expected to be increased in the next few days from the first tranche of the major investment by British firm OAK Hill Advisors, amounting to 61 million euros, and the upcoming share capital increase, which will take place from June 11 to June 13, aiming to issue 8 million shares, valued between 46.4-48.8 million euros.

In a short period of time, the CEO will have the opportunity to proceed with a second round of acquisitions, while considering a simultaneous targeting of multiple sectors.

Three more developments also attract the attention:

The IPO will be held at prices (5.8 to 6.1 euros/share) with a notable discount to both the market price (6.2 euros at the close of the previous week) and the net fair value (7.8 euros, based on the 2024 balance sheet).

The new shares will be made available to old and new shareholders, expanding the listed company’s share register.

OAK Hill Advisors has committed to invest another 41 million euros by September, further increasing the power in the hands of Lambros Konstantinos.

A series of deals

All of the above comes on top of a steady upward trajectory of four years, which started in 2021.

The new manager immediately began acquisitions, starting with BYTE, Netbull, Attica Department Stores and BlueStrem, while the latest one concerned Barba-Stathis.

Of course, in these four years there were also some company sales, as happened in the case of Three Cents and Astir Vitogiannis, which offered extra “weapons” to Lambros Konstantinou.

Meanwhile, the stock market value of Ideal Holdings is already close to 300 million euros.