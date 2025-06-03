Angeloudis: TUI cruise ships in Thessaloniki from 2026

The German tourism giant TUI has expressed its interest in including Thessaloniki in its cruise ship program from 2026, as announced by the mayor of Thessaloniki, Stelios Angeloudis.

The above development is the positive “feedback” of the visit made to Thessaloniki by a group of high-ranking executives of the Organization, through correspondence with the Municipality of Thessaloniki and the government, in which they requested information about the accommodation, the cultural potential of the city, etc.

“They are starting the arrival of cruise ship approaches from the next tourist year,” the mayor said, adding that the German tourism organization is also positively considering other investments.

Angeloudis revealed that France’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Nathalie Delattre, is expected to visit Thessaloniki in the near future, with whom he met a few days ago in Paris, where emphasis was placed on the necessity of increasing air connections between Thessaloniki and Paris, as well as the city’s air connection with Marseille and Nice.