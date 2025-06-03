Greek National Tourism Organization promotes Greece in Italy

A total of 45 executives from Italian travel agencies visited Lefkada and Corfu as part of two familiarization trips (fam trips), organized by the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) office in Italy from May 21 to 25, in collaboration with the ferry company ANEK Lines and the Region of the Ionian Islands.

During their stay on the two islands, the Italian agents had the opportunity, with the assistance of the executive of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) Italy, Antonella Papanikola, to visit selected points of interest, to experience the natural beauties and the authentic hospitality of their inhabitants, and to taste representative flavors of the local cuisine.

The two fam trips had immediate results, as according to data from ANEK Lines, immediately after their completion, a significant increase in bookings from Italian travelers to the specific Greek destinations was observed.

Event in Bari

In parallel, on May 22, the Italian National Tourist Office co-organized with the ferry company Superfast Ferries an event to promote our country to representatives of travel agencies from Bari and the wider region.

During the event, which took place on a company ship operating the Bari-Igoumenitsa route, the head of this specific GNTO service, Kyriaki Boulasidou, presented Greek destinations that are less known to the Italian market and the authentic experiences that every visitor can have there, while she made special mention of the importance of sustainability in tourism, a trend that is constantly gaining ground in Italy as well.