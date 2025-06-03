Ideal Holdings-Share capital increase aiming to raise capital of 48 million euros

Ideal Holdings is setting more ambitious investment goals. The listed company announced that it is proceeding with a capital increase by issuing up to 8 million new shares.

The company’s goal is to raise capital of 48 million euros. The total amount to be raised, after deducting the estimated issuance costs, will be used to carry out an acquisition or acquisitions, either by the company itself or by one of its subsidiaries directly or sequentially, in which case, part of the funds will be channeled to the relevant subsidiary through the company’s participation in a share capital increase of the relevant subsidiary.

New investments of over 100 million

Ideal Holdings aims to raise over 100 million euros in new investments within 18 months, attract new shareholders and expand its shareholder base. Recognizing the significant investment opportunities in the

Greek market, IDEAL Holdings aims, through the Share Capital Increase (SCR) and in conjunction with the completion of the first investment of 61.5 million, to proceed with total investments of over 100 million within the next 18 months, either through acquisitions of new companies or through organic growth in existing subsidiaries in order to expand into new or existing markets of operation.

Broadening the shareholder base

IDEAL Holdings also seeks, through the Public Limited Company, to broaden its shareholder base and attract new investors.