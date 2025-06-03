PPC Group: Notable improvement in ESG performance

PPC (Public Power Corporation) has achieved a notable improvement in its ESG performance, according to the evaluation by the internationally recognized organization ISS.

PPC’s overall performance score increased to 47.04 from 41.29 in 2024, leading to an upgrade in its rating from “C” to “C+”, thereby strengthening PPC’s position in the international ISS ESG index.

This upgrade reflects the ISS ESG rating represents a recognition of its consistent strategy toward sustainable development, reflecting the Group’s progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

The PPC Group continues to enhance its corporate performance by focusing, among other things, on reducing CO₂ emission intensity in power generation, developing clean energy technologies, and creating shared value for society and the environment.

At the same time, the company integrates responsible environmental and social practices into its operations, placing emphasis on natural resource management, biodiversity protection, and support for local communities — consistently advancing its transition toward a sustainable energy future.

ISS, one of the world’s leading sustainability research and assessment houses, assesses companies’ ESG data and the extent to which they identify and manage risks and opportunities related to environmental, social and corporate governance issues in their sectors of activity.