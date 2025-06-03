Matt Paxton (SCA) to “N”: The challenging future of US shipyards

Trump’s plan to revive the American shipbuilding industry is supported by the president of the Shipbuilders Council of Athens (SCA), Matt Paxton, who emphasized the need for a national strategy that will bring the industry back to the center of US economic and defense policy, after decades of neglect by successive governments in this critical sector.

In an interview with “N”, Paxton pointed out that despite supporting thousands of jobs and their significant contribution to GDP, domestic shipbuilding units are struggling to stay afloat, amidst an international environment of distorted competition, where countries such as China and South Korea massively subsidize their own shipbuilding industries.

As the head of the SCA emphasized, shipbuilding activity was not among the priorities of the respective US presidents, both Republican and Democratic, who, with their inaction, led the industry to decline.

In this context, Paxton proposes three key measures: better utilization of existing shipbuilding capacity, stable state funding and strengthening cooperation.

These interventions are deemed necessary – as he said – to stabilize the sector and strengthen competitiveness at a global level.

“Shipbuilding is not only an economic activity, it is a strategic pillar of national security”, he noted.

Asked what is the strategic message he would like to send about the importance and role of the shipbuilding industry, he said:

“The reemergence of the US on the international shipbuilding scene is a strategic and national necessity.”

“The US shipbuilding is ready to respond and work with all government partners to deliver ships on time and on budget.”

The industry thrives when there is a clear demand signal and scale of production. “We hope that Congress and the administration will continue to support the domestic shipbuilding industry and provide stability for the men and women of America’s shipyard industrial base.”