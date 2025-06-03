Interministerial Strategic Investments: “Green light” for 4 new investments of 780 million euros

Four new investments worth 780 million euros in the sectors of energy, networks, innovation and tourism were approved by the Interministerial Committee for Strategic Investments, at its third meeting for 2025.

Specifically, these are:

The construction of a CO₂ capture unit at the TITAN plant in Kamari, Boeotia, worth 583.79 million euros, as part of the iFESTOS project. The project combines the establishment of a Single Large Unit Business Park and innovative “green” cutting-edge technologies.

The development of a broadband fiber optic network by United Fiber, with a total cost of 93.4 million euros, to cover at least 1.6 million households in the territory by 2027. This is a project of strategic importance for the country’s digital transformation.

Intracom Telecom’s Hermes project, with a budget of 42.9 million euros, for the development of an integrated wireless network with innovative wireless transmission and fixed wireless access (FWA) technologies, with applications in rural and suburban areas. It will be implemented in Paiania, Thessaloniki and Patras and is export-oriented.

The public strategic investment of the municipality of Preveza, amounting to 60 million euros on an area of over 200 stremmas, for the creation of a multi-thematic tourist complex at the location “Poros – Diavati”, with 236 beds, wellness facilities and infrastructure of cultural interest. Enterprise Greece has undertaken the maturation and tendering of the project, with the aim of attracting a private investor through an international competitive process.

The Commission approved two requests to amend the shareholding structure for previously assigned RES projects in the Region of Thessaly and in Central Greece.

These investments come in addition to the investment of FRACASSO HELLAS in Larissa, amounting to 41.2 million euros, which has been characterized as a Flagship Investment of Exceptional Importance.