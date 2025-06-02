June is a critical month for the Greek economy

June is a critical month for Greece with very important announcements and decisions.

The OECD is expected to announce new assessments for member states, the European Commission will publish its recommendations for member states in the context of the European Semester and its opinion on the request submitted by 12 countries – including Greece – to activate the escape clause for defense spending.

On the same day, according to the Politico report, the Commission will make it clear that there will be no extension of the Recovery Fund, putting on full alert those member states that are having difficulty absorbing the money they are entitled to.

The Greek economy may not have achieved the best possible performance, but it remains on a positive trajectory and in fact, in several cases from a fiscal point of view, it is in a much better position than most European countries (growth rate, surplus budget, high primary surplus).

This remains to be seen on June 4, when the Commission will announce its recommendations to the member states in the context of the European Semester.

The decision on the escape clause

Greece, along with 12 other countries, submitted the request for activation of the escape clause before the expiration of April 30 to exclude defense spending from the spending increase limits.

On Wednesday, the Commission is expected to announce the result of the assessment of the Greek request.