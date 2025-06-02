National Bank: 6.4 billion euros for higher added value

“We are very selective in how we will utilize the excess liquidity (6.4 billion euros) based on how we will obtain greater value for the bank and its shareholders,” National Bank of Greece CEO Pavlos Mylonas said.

Mylonas explained that “the excess capital will be used for greater shareholder rewards, organic growth with credit expansion and inorganic growth with acquisitions that will constitute opportunities and enhance synergies and return on equity.”

Mylonas highlighted the transformation project of National Bank, which has been successfully implemented over the last 6 years, so that National Bank remains the bank of first choice for individuals and businesses. The Growth and Transformation Program is based on technology and human resources. In terms of technology, National Bank has invested 200 million euros annually over the last 5 years, while it excels in investments among the competition in the Core Banking System, which will be completed in less than a year. “Technological superiority will be an asset in the inevitable banking consolidation taking place in the EU,” Mylonas stressed.

The CEO of National Bank of Greece referred to the bank’s success in 2024, mainly in terms of profitability and credit expansion that exceeded three billion euros. As a result the Return on Equity (RoTE) ratio reached 17.5% for 2024, while the Return on Assets (RoA) ratio demonstrates even more emphatically the very effective management of the administration, as National Bank ranks among the top banks in Europe in terms of performance.