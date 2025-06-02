OPAP: At the forefront of the digital evolution

“OPAP remains at the forefront of digital evolution,” according to Chairman and CEO Jan Karas.

OPAP is launching investments focused on gaming experience, with an emphasis on new solutions, mobile applications and advanced audiovisual systems, as its management emphasized during the analysts’ briefing on the financial results of the first quarter of 2025. As noted by the company’s Chairman and CEO Jan Karas, OPAP remains firmly focused on promoting innovations, with the aim of upgrading its customers’ experience. Digital solutions play a crucial role in this, an area in which the company is constantly investing and strengthening.

Karas made particular reference to the continued momentum of the online channel as well as the upward activity of the retail network and the use of new technologies. In this context, it was emphasized that the company will proceed with significant technological upgrades to the OPAP and PLAY store network in the coming years. Among other things, the company is already utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies, with the aim of promoting personalized experiences that meet the needs and expectations of its customers. At the same time, its loyalty programs for online platforms, which completed one year since their launch, continue to enhance interaction with customers.

Online activities continue to be a key growth driver for the company, recording high double-digit growth rates in all game categories, thanks to online loyalty programs and special promotional actions, among others. At the same time, the expansion of the active customer base continued, both for Stoiximan and for OPAP’s online platforms. Regarding VLTs, the addition of new games to the PLAY portfolio continued, as well as the renewal of the “fleet” of gaming machines, in order to provide customers with a modern and upgraded gaming experience.