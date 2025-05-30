PPC to expand green energy portfolio with 88 MW solar park in Bulgaria

PPC Group is strengthening its leading role in the energy transition in Southeastern Europe, expanding its green portfolio with the agreement for the handover, upon completion, and commissioning of the 88 MW solar park under construction in the Karlovo region of central Bulgaria.

The project is already being constructed by Chint Green Energy, a subsidiary of Chint Group, which owns Astronergy, one of the largest photovoltaic panel manufacturers in the world. The park will be delivered to PPC Group after completion of construction and commissioning in the first quarter of 2026.

The project is ideally located in an area with high sunshine rates, close to one of the main load centers of Bulgaria (Plovdiv) with easy access and good existing infrastructure, while it is only 150 kilometers from the capital, Sofia.

For the construction of the photovoltaic park, 18.5 thousand bifacial panels of the company Astronergy, 264 string inverters and 12 HV/MV generation substations will be used. The photovoltaic panel support system consists of single-axis trackers, which feature active panel orientation and built-in back-tracking algorithms to increase the productivity of the station.

Annual production of 140 GWh, covering the energy needs of 23,500 households

The estimated annual energy production of the project is expected to reach 140 GWh, an amount capable of covering the energy needs of more than 23,500 households, while the operation of the project is expected to prevent the emission of approximately 70 thousand tons of CO2 per year.

“The PPC group is steadily advancing in the expansion of its portfolio in Southeastern Europe, as described in the three-year strategic plan 2025 – 2027. After the 165 MW photovoltaic plant that we started to construct in the Stara Zagora region, we are strengthening our presence in Bulgaria with another important project that contributes to the group’s vision for a sustainable transition to green energy not only in Greece, but also throughout Southeastern Europe,” PPC vice president Konstantinos Mavros said.

RES portfolio

PPC Group started two months ago the construction of the 165 MWp photovoltaic power plant in the Stara Zagora region in central Bulgaria, as well as an energy storage station, with a nominal power of 25 MW and an installed capacity of 55 MWh, near the photovoltaic park. At the same time, PPC Group already operates a wind farm with an installed capacity of 18 MW in Northern Bulgaria.

PPC Group currently has a total portfolio of RES projects with an installed capacity of 6.2 GW in Greece, Romania, Italy and Bulgaria. The goal of the group’s investment plan is to increase the installed capacity from RES to 11.8 GW by 2027.