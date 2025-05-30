Naftemporiki and West Attica University sign memorandum of cooperation

“Naftemporiki” and the University of West Attica signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to jointly exploit the scientific and research capabilities of the two institutions.

The ceremony took place at the headquarters of “Naftemporiki” in Piraeus and the Memorandum was signed on behalf of the university by the rector, Professor Panagiotis Kaldis, and on behalf of “N” by its publisher, George Melissanidis.

Melissanidis stated that all the media of the journalistic organization (newspaper, website and TV channel) will be at the disposal of the professors and students of the university, constituting an open platform for the dissemination of the great scientific work it carries out.

On his part, Kaldis, after briefly referring to the history of the institution, developed the areas of action and the main research objects of its faculties, especially the Department of Accounting and Finance, with which “Naftemporiki” will directly cooperate.

Also present at the MoU signing ceremony on behalf of the university were the president of the Department of Accounting and Finance, Alina Hyz, who emphasized that it is the first Memorandum signed by the Department, but believes that it is the most important, the vice-rector for Research, Innovation and Lifelong Learning, Petros Kalantonis, who, among other things, underlined his belief that “Naftemporiki” could contribute to upgrading the presentation of the work of students who participate in international competitions, and the assistant professor of the Department of Accounting and Finance, Dimitris Charamis, who emphasized the fact that both the University and “Naftemporiki” seek to provide and constitute, respectively, an indispensable tool for the Accounting and Finance sector.

The pulse of the market

The ceremony was also attended by the newspaper director Platon Tsoulos, who emphasized the importance of establishing investigative journalism in Greece, the website director Michalis Psilos, who stressed the possibilities and advantages of the participation of “N” journalists in university seminars or courses in order to convey to students the pulse of the market, the CFO Athanasios Konstantakis, who also highlighted the possibilities of exchange and mutual utilization of the know-how and technical infrastructure of the two parties, and Management Consultant Christina Hafousidou, who referred to the rich historical material that will result from the digitization of the 100-year Archive of “Naftemporiki”, which will constitute an inexhaustible source of knowledge and research for students, young scientists and professors. Finally, the publisher’s close collaborator, CEO of Aegean Shipping, Christos Kechris, was also present at the ceremony, who also saw a scope for collaboration between “Green Fleet” and the first “green” university, such as the West Attica University.

The publisher offered the rector, in a symbolic gesture, the volume “100 Years of Economic History” by “Naftemporiki”, a work written by 5 distinguished academics on the occasion of the one century anniversary since the first circulation of the newspaper (1924 – 2024).

All ideas submitted will be recorded and a new meeting will be scheduled in the near future within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation.