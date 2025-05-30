Athlos Energy: The startup transforming the nuclear energy landscape

“We want to create, implement and run the first nuclear program in Greece, with the ultimate goal of building the first nuclear reactor,” the co-founders of Athlos Energy, Stathis Vlassopoulos and Dionysis Chionis, said in an interview with Naftemporiki TV.

“Small SMR reactors can be built in 3 years instead of 10, cost 2 billion euros instead of 10 and have major applications outside of electrification, such as desalination, hydrogen production, district heating and helping islands and remote areas that have energy needs,” Dionysis Chionis said.

Roadmap

Furthermore, he commented that the company has already prepared the roadmap for how Greece will enter the nuclear era. “We want about 8 to 10 years to regulate the legal framework, then the construction of the nuclear reactor will take 5 to 8 years,” he stressed.

Asked whether there are contacts with the State, Stathis Vlassopoulos pointed out that “the Prime Minister has officially expressed his interest”, adding that the company is in communication with various bodies, industry, academia and society.