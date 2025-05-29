Aegean Airlines: 14% increase in turnover and 8% in passengers in the first quarter

AEGEAN announced the continuation of its growth trajectory, delivering solid performance in the seasonally weakest first quarter of 2025.

The company’s first quarter financial results validate its commitment to winter capacity growth aimed at gradually smoothing the high seasonality of the Greek market.

Total passenger traffic amounted to 3.1 million passengers, an 8% increase compared to 2024, while international traffic rose by 12%. Load factor stood at 80,6%.

Revenue reached 306.0 million euros, 14% higher than the same period last year. Solid demand contributed to the improvement of EBITDA, which reached 43.8 million, up by 32%, representing the highest first-quarter EBITDA performance in AEGEAN’s history.

The operational improvement was also reflected at EBIT level, with losses reduced to 2.6 million from 7.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net losses after tax significantly narrowed to 6,6 million, compared to 21.0 million in 2024.

AEGEAN maintained strong liquidity, with cash equivalents and other financial investments amounting to 796.1 million euros as of March 31, 2025, including the acquisition of a new A320neo aircraft, which was financed entirely with own funds in March 2025.

Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN’s CEO, commented:

“The first quarter 2025 results validate AEGEAN’s strategy and growth momentum. We strengthened our passenger traffic, especially on international routes and boosted our network by adding more frequencies in winter for the second consecutive year to selected destinations. Operating results improved with AEGEAN recording the highest EBITDA performance in its history, with seasonal losses substantially narrowing during the seasonally weakest quarter of the year.

The continued recovery in local demand, along with the gradual extension of the tourist season-particularly in Athens and Thessaloniki-enable us to operate with improved intensity over a gradually expanding period.

Investing in the winter is costly and requires time to mature but remains essential for AEGEAN and the broader Greek economy.

We remain committed to our fleet investment, with 6 aircraft deliveries scheduled within 2025 in total, including 3 Airbus A321neo, 2 Airbus A320neo and one brand-new ATR 72-600. At the same time, we are expanding our network with new routes, further enhancing connectivity and strengthening our presence in strategic destinations.”