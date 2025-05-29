Simeon Palios sends strong messages about the future of Greek shipping

Simeon Palios – one of the most prominent members of the Greek shipping industry – sent strong messages about the course and future of Greek shipping during his speech at the Propeller Club of Piraeus.

Palios, founder of the Diana shipping group, was awarded in the context of the “Members’ Day” and was declared an honorary member of the Club, accompanied by his daughter, Semiramis Paliou, with her husband, Aristides Efstathiou, as well as his close friend, Captain Panagiotis Tsakos.

Palios sent out a warning signal for young people who are moving away from the sea, underlining in this context the need for the maritime profession to regain its social value and attractiveness.

At the same time, he expressed his belief that the Greek share in global shipping, which currently stands at approximately 20%, can very soon reach 25%, provided that shipowners take advantage of the right opportunities.

“Shipping can function as a bridge for development in other sectors, such as medicines and biomedical research,” he pointed out, calling for scientists who are in the diaspora to return to our country.