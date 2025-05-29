9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference-Koronakis: Positive steps in shipbuilding and repair

Konstantinos Koronakis, President of the Manufacturing Department at the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and CEO of KORONAKIS SA, addressed the 9th Shipping Conference organized by “Naftemporiki”.

Asked whether the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry has entered the “new century” and whether it is making efforts to attract investments, Koronakis replied: “The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry together with the other two bodies, are among the bodies that created this maritime cluster, Maritime Hellas.”

“About 383 companies have managed to deliver results over the years, without any serious ship repair in our country. This, for all of us, was doubly difficult. Because we not only had to build something in Greece but we also had to export it to countries that have ship repair, which did not want it”, he added.

Support for Greece

“We thought that – and not only us, I am talking about the Hellenic Shipbuilding and Repair Association, so I am talking about all these companies that thought exactly like that – we started in Greece and we support Greece” and added “now I see very positively the steps that were taken, with the help of the Hellenic Shipbuilding and Repair Association. Thank God that two large shipbuilding and repair bases have come to life”, said Koronakis.

“This will make our lives easier and more innovative”, he underlined.

“We always had the shipowners on our side, of course, who honored us with their trust. But now we also have the shipbuilding and repair industry, which makes this synergy much, much easier”, stressed Koronakis.