Logo Image

Tourism: Budget for new SMEs through NSRF at 375 million euros

English

Tourism: Budget for new SMEs through NSRF at 375 million euros

Specifically, the budget now amounts to 375 million euros from 250 million euros, i.e. 150% compared to the initial forecast

The available budget for supporting the establishment and operation of new small and medium-sized tourism enterprises through the NSRF has been significantly increased, by decision of the Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis.

Specifically, the budget now amounts to 375 million euros from 250 million euros, i.e. 150% compared to the initial forecast.

The increase in available resources comes in response to the extremely high demand through the applications submitted, as noted in the relevant announcement. “This development implies the inclusion of more beneficiaries in the action and consequently the support of more investment projects in one of the most critical and dynamic sectors of the Greek economy, tourism,” it is also stated.

It is also emphasized that 6,669 applications for relevant funding have been submitted throughout the Territory.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube