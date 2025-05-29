Tourism: Budget for new SMEs through NSRF at 375 million euros

The available budget for supporting the establishment and operation of new small and medium-sized tourism enterprises through the NSRF has been significantly increased, by decision of the Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis.

Specifically, the budget now amounts to 375 million euros from 250 million euros, i.e. 150% compared to the initial forecast.

The increase in available resources comes in response to the extremely high demand through the applications submitted, as noted in the relevant announcement. “This development implies the inclusion of more beneficiaries in the action and consequently the support of more investment projects in one of the most critical and dynamic sectors of the Greek economy, tourism,” it is also stated.

It is also emphasized that 6,669 applications for relevant funding have been submitted throughout the Territory.