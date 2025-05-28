9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference-Tsunis underlines the economic and social impact of shipping

With a special mention of Giorgos Melissanidis, whom he affectionately called a “brother”, and his contribution to the shipping industry marked by a strong sense of responsibility, former U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis began his statements at the 9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference.

Commenting on the trajectory of the Greek economy, he noted that money is flowing into the country, attracting investment and creating opportunities.

He also cited the McKinsey study presented at the conference and the global impact of Greek shipping, stressing that the sector’s role in world trade is extraordinarily significant.

Shipping has both economic and social significance, he said, adding that without it, essential goods like food, medicine and energy could not be moved.

“When I say an industry is indispensable to the global community, I am referring to shipping,” he stressed, adding that the Greeks have the potential to accomplish great things.