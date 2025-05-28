9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference-Koukas: Greece must follow the model of Singapore

The need for extroversion, leadership and strategic unity for Greek shipping was underlined by Dimitris Koukas, President of the Association of Greek Shipping Shipbroking Companies Association, speaking at the 9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference.

Koukas, who participated in the first panel of the conference on the Greek shipping cluster, presented the example of Singapore, characterizing it as a model of public-private partnership in shipping. “Singapore does not try to follow developments – it creates them. They show impressive extroversion, they promote serious investments, they have gathered amazing minds,” he noted.

According to him, the Greek shipping ecosystem has the potential, but not yet the structure and targeting. “In Greece, we have a lot to do. We need extroversion, under one leadership, all of us,” he stressed.

He finally emphasized that Greek shipping has the advantage of heritage: “We have the DNA. We are the largest country in terms of number of shipowners. This is a strength that must be exploited.”