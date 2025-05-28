9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference-Varvitsiotis: Shipyards cannot survive without defense contracts – Time for extroversion and state support

Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, CEO of Skaramangas Shipyards, stressed the need to support the Greek shipyards and invest in extroversion during the 9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference.

“We need to invest in extroversion. When good shipping news is published, it immediately rises to the readers’ topic preferences,” he emphasized, demonstrating the positive dynamics of the sector when the news is communicated correctly.

During his intervention at the first panel of the conference on the Greek cluster, Varvitsiotis praised Greek shipowner George Prokopiou. “I would not be here if it were not for the great visionary George Prokopiou who decided to invest in the potential of shipyards,” he stated.

“Money and collaborations needed”

Varvitsiotis clearly set out the basic conditions for the survival and development of Greek shipyards: “A lot of funds and collaborations are needed and a strategic decision by the Greek government to strengthen the Greek defense industry, including shipyards. No shipyard survives without significant defense contracts.”

He particularly focused on the support provided by the Greek shipping community: “Our shipyard hosted mainly Greek-owned ships. Greek shipowners came, they accepted the bet of reviving the shipyards.”

Varvitsiotis concluded his intervention by emphasizing that the revival of the shipbuilding sector is not the work of a single investor or entity, but a collective affair with a national dimension.