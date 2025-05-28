9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference-Travlos: Shipping remains the steadfast force in a changing world

Melina Travlos, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, delivered a compelling address on the role of shipping in the global economic and geopolitical landscape at the 9th Naftemporiki Conference.

“We are facing multiple and ever-expanding fronts,” she stressed. “From unrealistic decarbonization targets and regulations, to ever-increasing protectionism and the fundamental matter of safety. All of these are testing the resilience of the sector every day.”

In a rapidly changing global environment, the president highlighted the need for transnational vigilance and joint action. “A global commitment is needed to ensure the uninterrupted movement of maritime transport. This was the key message I conveyed to the UN in New York,” she said.

Active supporter of the Greek economy

Travlos also thanked the Greek government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who placed the issue of maritime security at the center of the UN. “It was an initiative of historic importance, which honored Greek shipping and gave it the opportunity to position itself in the global dialogue as a leading force,” she noted.

Greek shipping, as she said, is an active supporter of the Greek economy, a multi-level investor and a stable social partner with a huge humanitarian footprint – both on an individual and collective level.

“We have the fortune – and at the same time the great responsibility – to work and represent the guardians of the global economy and European stability. “It is a responsibility that grows as the challenges and crises grow,” she pointed out.

“Our path is a one-way street. We are moving forward,” she concluded.