9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference-Ktenas: Greek shipping is a pillar of stability and a catalyst for growth

The 9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference was officially opened by the Group’s General Manager, Spyros Ktenas, who conveyed a message of confidence in the strategic role of Greek shipping and emphasized its vital contribution to the national economy.

This year’s conference, he underlined, holds special importance due to the critical issues on the agenda: geopolitical tensions, trade wars, new maritime routes, environmental regulations, and developments in taxation, as well as the strategic adjustments shipping companies are forced to make in order to adapt to this new reality.

McKinsey report

The presentation of McKinsey’s report on the onshore investment footprint of Greek shipowners was a key feature of the conference. It was described as a standout moment, with emphasis placed on the fact that the Union of Greek Shipowners’ decision to unveil the report at the Naftemporiki Conference reflects the strong bonds of trust and collaboration that have been established.

Greek shipping, the general manager stated, remains the largest in the world, with a fleet of over 5,800 commercial vessels, and continues to play a key role in global food and energy security.

“It stands as a pillar of stability amid extremely adverse and rapidly changing conditions,” he remarked, adding that the sector channels significant investment capital into the country, making a decisive contribution to national economic development.

Two new projects

Ktenas also announced two major new initiatives:

The expansion of Naftemporiki’s TV channel, which, in addition to being available on the Cosmote and Nova platforms, will now also be broadcast on television screens across the Attica region. This development aims to enhance public access to the work and impact of Greek shipping.

The digitization of the newspaper’s historic archive—an ambitious project designed to preserve and leverage a century of national and maritime history. This effort holds particular value for younger generations, students, and researchers.

“Naftemporiki will remain committed to promoting the vital role of Greek shipping,” he concluded, warmly welcoming the conference participants.