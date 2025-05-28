Softweb: Solutions that serve the eco-symmetry of businesses

Softweb, which has been recently listed on the alternative market ENA, presented in detail its differentiation from the first stage of digital business transformation before the association of institutional investors, highlighting its SBS product — a technology platform integrating AI and Blockchain — designed to support the outward-facing operations of businesses through mobile and web applications.

Softweb goes beyond the internal digitalization of businesses, served by computerization, to their extroverted digital operation, which is the second stage of the digital transformation of companies.

According to Haris Dimitrakopoulos, president and CEO of Softweb “the company does not execute projects, but creates smart platforms and software products that help businesses interact digitally with their ecosystem in absolute symmetry. This means that businesses operate as a single body with their environment and what happens within them has a direct effect on their ecosystem and vice versa.”

Dimitrakopoulos pointed out that “our advantage is not simply technological but strategic. Our vision is to become the absolute leader in the emerging market of ecosymmetry, which is the second stage of the digital transformation of companies. The Greek ecosymmetry market is expected to grow significantly, with estimates predicting that its revenues will reach 200 million euros in 2025.”

In 2024, the company implemented a targeted investment program in the field of human resources and its organizational structure, with the aim of creating strong operational bases for further growth.

The increase in jobs by 32% and the strengthening of critical areas, such as commercial and operational functions in Athens and Thessaloniki, were combined with the upgrade of its organizational model.

From 2025, Softweb’s figures will also include those of Vitamin Media, which operates in the digital marketing market, and which was acquired this year through a combination of cash and share disposal through a share capital increase. Vitamin Media closed 2024 with a turnover of 0.97 million euros and EBITDA of 105 thousand euros.

According to the management, Softweb is exploring new acquisitions that could either involve expanding into complementary solutions-services, or even focusing on the company’s core business, software development. Regarding the listed company’s stock market performance, it was emphasized that the free float of the share traded on the Alternative Market of the Athens Exchange exceeds 20% and the main shareholders leave open the possibility of its expansion, in order to further increase the marketability of the security.