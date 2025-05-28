The heart of global shipping beats at the 9th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference

Naftemporiki, with a legacy spanning over a century, has been consistently serving the maritime community since 1924.

Over the past decade, it has established a high-level Shipping Conference that annually brings together leading shipowners, key decision-makers, and top industry executives. Through presentations, analyses, interviews, and special editions, the conference provides valuable insights and plays a vital role in understanding the trends shaping the future of global shipping.

Naftemporiki reaffirms its commitment to supporting Greek shipping, hosting its 9th Shipping Conference at the Four Seasons Astir Palace, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

This year’s central theme: “Threats and Opportunities in the Modern Maritime Landscape.”

Key topics of the conference:

Greek Seafarers: Training, Readiness, Availability

Shipping in Disruption: Threat or Opportunity?

Regulatory Framework and Competition

Shipbuilding & Financing: Trends and Terms

The Greek Shipping Cluster: A Global Maritime Hub

The conference brings together state representatives, businesspeople, academics and executives from the maritime industry, creating a dynamic space for the exchange of ideas, reflection and networking.