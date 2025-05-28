Jet2 boosts flights to Greece, adds more destinations to its network

The issues of promoting partnerships in the British tourism market and increasing the number of British tourists visiting Greece dominated the “Jet2 Destination Partnerships” workshop, organized in Leeds by the Jet2 group, with the participation of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Jet2.com has increased the availability of seats to popular Greek destinations, such as Rhodes, Corfu, Crete and Kos, by 17,000 in this year’s flight schedule, while adding three new destinations (Poros, Aegina, Leros) and eight new air routes from the airports of Bournemouth, Luton and Bristol, from which an exclusive flight to Kalamata also departs.

The meeting was attended by more than 40 partners from national and local tourism organisations, as well as senior executives from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays. The programme included presentations and a series of thematic panels to strengthen cooperation and encourage dialogue around key industry issues, such as sustainability, UK market trends, the extension of the tourist season and the optimal use of joint advertising programmes.

The Jet2 group has established itself in the UK market as a reliable choice, offering services directly to its wide clientele, but also through partnerships with well-known Online Travel Agencies (loveholidays, On the beach, Expedia etc.).

Every year, it transports hundreds of thousands of British travelers to Greek islands and mainland destinations in Greece, operating a total of 320 weekly flights to 14 Greek airports (Athens, Corfu, Chania, Heraklion, Kefalonia, Thessaloniki, Kos, Kalamata, Lesvos, Preveza, Rhodes, Skiathos, Santorini and Zakynthos).

It also offers over 1,500 hotels in 22 Greek destinations, including 125 new properties for the summer 2025.