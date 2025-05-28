Freedom24: How the investment profile of Greeks is changing

Freedom24, which has now surpassed 100,000 customers in the Greek market, aspires to change the investment profile of Greeks.

According to data from the platform (May 2024 – May 2025), Greek investors use Freedom24 to invest mainly in technology stocks (NVDA, AMD, META, TSLA), but also fixed income (through REITs and ETFs), emphasizing diversification and protection from market volatility.

Among the most popular ETFs offered on the platform are VUAA and SXR8 (S&P 500), the domestic AETF.GR, as well as thematic ETFs linked to oil, bonds and volatility.

Greeks are strengthening their investment profile by making an investment shift to foreign stocks with an emphasis on ETFs and technology, choosing stocks such as Nvidia, Meta, Tesla and Google that are among their main international choices.

In the domestic market, they prefer Metlen, OPAP, National Bank, Jumbo, Piraeus, Motor Oil, Alpha Bank and PPC.

However, data shows that participation in the domestic market remains limited, with only 30 million euros directed to Greek products out of a total turnover of 682 million euros of the platform, a fact that confirms the international orientation of the average Greek investor of Freedom24, who is on average 35 years old, active in investments, with a systematic monthly presence, steadily building his portfolios with a long-term perspective and not occasionally.

“Our goal is to strengthen the investment culture in Greece”

As emphasized by George Karageorgos, Head of Representative Office in Greece, “our goal is to strengthen the investment culture in Greece. We warmly thank the 100,000 Greek investors for their trust. This is a milestone that confirms the dynamic development of the company in our country and the trust of Greek investors in modern, transparent and easy-to-use digital investment solutions. We are committed to continuing to innovate, offer reliable solutions and support investment progress in Greece.”

Freedom24’s presence in Greece

The Freedom24 office in Greece began operations in 2021 and has grown from 3 to 16 people in the last two years.

In 2024, the company recorded a 71.6% increase in its client base compared to the previous financial year, and its client funds reached 330 million euros. It is the first international investment platform with ATHEX membership, with healthy client growth and fully coordinated with the preferences of Greek investors.

The Greek office’s plans include connecting as a representative with the parent company in Cyprus, with the aim of expanding its investment portfolio. At the same time, it plans to offer fund transfer and card linking services to portfolios.

Freedom24 is the European subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp., a NASDAQ-listed international investment group with operations in the US, Europe and Central Asia. The group serves 555,000 clients worldwide and has a market capitalization of 9 billion dollars. As a European-based retail broker, Freedom24 offers access to over 40,000 stocks, 1,500 ETFs and 800,000 options on US stocks on the largest exchanges in the US, Europe and Asia.

The platform has been awarded with awards such as “Best Multi-product Broker” in Italy and “Best ETF Broker” in Portugal, while it has also received the gold medal “Champion of Service” in Germany for two consecutive years. Freedom24 continues to expand its network across Europe, with a physical presence in 10 countries, including Greece.