Supermarket sales up 6.7% – Surge in demand for sunscreens and ready meals

Fast-moving consumer goods recorded a 6.7% increase in sales and a 5.2% rise in volume compared to the same period in 2024, confirming the resilience and adaptability of organized food retail in Greece within a market that remains highly competitive and sensitive to price levels.

The remarkable momentum that the industry continues to demonstrate is based on the most updated data currently available on the market, which comes from NielsenIQ measurements for the period from the beginning of the year until May 11, 2025.

11% increase in fresh and bulk products

The food and beverage category was the main driver of growth, with an increase of 7.8% in value and 5.3% in volume.

Fresh and bulk products, which include meat, fish, vegetables, etc., recorded the largest percentage increase, with +11% in value.

At the same time, Bazaar products, which include non-food products such as clothing, toys and electrical appliances, recorded a percentage increase of 10.8%.

The fastest growing categories in supermarkets

The categories that recorded the fastest growth include sunscreen (+28.9%), ready meals (+22.4%) and chocolates (+19.4%).

On the other hand, a downward trend was noted in products such as hand sanitizers (-14.8%), insecticides (-13.5%) and olive oils (-9.7%).

According to NielsenIQ, this trend is due, in some cases, to the increase in raw material prices, the different consumer habits that are emerging, but also to the weather conditions that prevailed compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Private labels’ share at 24.4%

Private labels’ sales remained stable, with a share of 24.4% in all FMCGs, while the decrease in the intensity of promotional actions for branded products is notable, especially in the personal hygiene & care categories (73% from 86.1%) but also in food and beverages (33.8% from 41.9%), demonstrating that government regulations through the code of conduct had a significant impact on suppliers’ promotional strategy, according to NielsenIQ.

Online sales at 3.3%

Online sales rose by 12.9% in value, with their share reaching 3.3% of total sales. The categories with the highest penetration in the online channel include children’s and infant products, cleaning products, bottled water and cheeses, confirming the shift of consumers, especially for some categories, towards the convenience and speed of digital shopping.

Performance by store type and geographical area

At the store level, all types showed a positive trend, with hypermarkets recording an increase of 9.1%, while Superettes (stores between 100-400 sq m) showed an even stronger positive trend at +10.6%. The geographical analysis shows that the growth is widely dispersed, with Crete (+9.6%) and the islands (+11.5%) standing out for the highest increases, while Attica, which accounts for 43% of the consumption value, shows the most moderate trend at +6.8%.