Port of Corfu – Record cruise ship arrivals in 2025

The port of Corfu has made an impressive start in the cruise sector this year, according to data from the Corfu Port Authority, placing the island among the top destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

During the first four months of the year, 64 cruise ship calls were made, compared to 36 in 2024, while 89,000 passengers disembarked on the island, marking an increase of over 79%. The season started in January, confirming the continuous operation of the port.

From May to December, an additional 406 arrivals and 745,000 passengers are expected, with 111 in the period October–December.

“Corfu is the country’s most important gateway to the West”

The CEO of the Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Spyros Zervopoulos, pointed out that Corfu is strengthening its role as Greece’s gateway to the West, contributing decisively to economic growth.

“The impressive launch of the cruise at the port of Corfu in the first months of 2025 is a clear indication that our port continues to steadily gain international trust and Corfu is the country’s most important gateway to the West. With targeted partnerships, infrastructure upgrades and an emphasis on the passenger experience, we are supporting Corfu’s role as a pillar of development and tourism promotion for the wider region, strengthening its economy,” he said.

The total added value from the cruise for the local economy is estimated to exceed 190 million euros, substantially supporting the island’s businesses and society.