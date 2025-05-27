Germany expresses growing interest in hosting conferences in Greece

Demand for the organization of conferences, events and incentive trips in Greece is international and qualitatively upgraded, according to the conclusions from the International Exhibition for the Organization of Events and Meetings IMEX 2025 in Frankfurt, which took place from May 20 to May 22, with the participation of the Greek National Tourist Organization (GNTO).

IMEX 2025 is one of the largest tourism exhibitions in the world dedicated to business meetings, conferences, events and incentive travel.

According to figures released by the organizers, more than 13,000 international visitors participated, with more than 4,000 buyers. Over 67,000 scheduled meetings were held, an increase of approximately 10% compared to 2024.

The Greek National Tourism Organization participated with a stand of a total area of 205 sq m., attracting the interest of industry professionals in our country as an ideal destination for conferences, events and corporate incentives.

The Greek delegation included a total of 28 representatives of MICE tourism and more specifically the Convention & Visitors Bureaus of Athens and Thessaloniki, the Regions of the Ionian Islands, Thessaly and Central Macedonia, the airline SKY Express, conference centers, conference and incentive tourism professionals, as well as hotels with conference infrastructure.

Greece’s position in conference tourism

The annual report of the ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) for 2024 ranks Greece in 18th place worldwide and 11th place in Europe in terms of organizing and hosting international conferences.

Athens confirms its leading role in conference tourism, achieving 7th place in Europe and 10th worldwide, while Thessaloniki significantly strengthens its position on the map of international conference destinations, occupying 28th place in Europe and 46th worldwide.

These performances highlight the growing potential of Greek conference tourism – a strategic sector with high added value, which is a key development axis of the national tourism policy.