Athens exchange: 5.7 million euro net profits in the first quarter

The Athens Stock Exchange Group announced that its turnover rose 17% in the first quarter of 2025 to 15.8 million euros compared to 13.5 million euros in the same period last year.

EBITDA increased by 28.1% to 8.2 million euros, while operating profits (EBIT) increased by 34.0%, reaching 7.1 million euros. Net profits after taxes amounted to 5.7 million euros, up 29.5% compared to the previous year. Accordingly, adjusted earnings per share increased to 0.099 euros compared to 0.075 euros in the same period last year.

“The financial results of the first quarter of 2025 reflect the steady upward course of our Group, confirming our strategic focus on the development of the Greek capital market and the strengthening of our position in the international environment,” according to the CEO of the Athens Stock Exchange Group, Yiannos Kontopoulos.

He also pointed out: “2025 finds the Group on a trajectory of strong growth, established as a pillar of reliability and innovation. The inclusion of the Athens Stock Exchange in the watch list of leading rating agencies for a potential upgrade to a developed market is a milestone that further strengthens our strategic course.”