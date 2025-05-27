Greek market narrative holds firm amid global volatility

The Athens Stock Exchange continues at its best levels in the last 15 years (since May 2010), with dozens of listed companies reaching historic or multi-year highs.

Despite the decline of the previous week, the start of the new five-day period is quite encouraging, with the General Index gaining +1.79% in Monday’s session and returning to 1,834 points, i.e. very close to the “peaks” of 1,835 points.

Strong fundamentals, satisfactory dividend distributions, upgrades in the Greek economy, expectations for the MSCI announcement, successive business deals and a stable macroeconomic framework compose a convincing narrative.

However, there is still the risk of the US backlash on the issue of trade tariffs, which is capable of exacerbating international volatility and constituting a source of risks for the Greek market, nullifying the domestic positive trends.

Regardless of all this, the General Index has gained more than +24% in 2025, heading for the 5th consecutive year of growth (2021 – 2025). The rally in the banking sector reaches a rather impressive +40%, which does not exclude the possibility of consolidation movements.

Attention remains focused on corporate figures, with Cenergy and Fourlis announcing their first-quarter financial results later in the day. Tomorrow it’s the turn of OPAP, Lamda Development and Aegean.

Also, as of today, Alpha Trust Holdings shares are trading ex-dividend at 0.584 euros, which corresponds to a dividend yield of over 6.8%.