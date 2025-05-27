Vassilikos to “N”: Hotels are fully booked for the summer, “but the momentum has decreased”

“We are at a point where we need to shield tourism, so as not to face the problems of other European cities,” Evgenios Vassilikos, president of the Hoteliers’ Association of Athens, Attica and Argosaronic Gulf, said in an interview on Naftemporiki TV.

“What we are seeing is that the shoulder months (months outside the winter and summer seasons) have a stronger momentum,” he commented. However, he noted that despite the high occupancy rates for the summer of 2025, “the momentum is lower than the usual.”

This decline in momentum can be understood from the situation in the US, the economic difficulties of European countries and the neighboring wars.

Finally, Evgenios Vasilikos stated that “we need to look at tourism strategically for the remaining 10 to 15 years to see how Athens’ will perform.”