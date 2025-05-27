Bulgaria: New Greek investments of 115 million euros in the first quarter of 2025

Greek investments in neighboring Bulgaria continue unabated this year, confirming estimates for a new increase due to Bulgaria’s and Romania’s entry into the Schengen zone.

According to the most recent (May 22) preliminary statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank, our country ranks third in terms of the highest net inflows of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in Bulgaria in the first quarter of this year, with their value amounting to 115.2 million, compared to 127.2 million euros for Austria and 190.3 million for the Netherlands, which are ranked second and first respectively.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bulgaria totaled 1.087 billion euros at the end of the first quarter of this year, with net FDI flows slightly down (by 1%) compared to the same period last year.

According to recent data on the economic profile of the neighboring country published by the Greek Economic and Commercial Affairs Office in Sofia, Greek direct investment in Bulgaria (stock) amounted to 4.415 billion euros at the end of 2024, compared to 4.009 billion euros at the end of 2023 and 3.113 billion euros at the end of 2022.

As for bilateral trade, Greek exports to Bulgaria totaled 2.834 billion euros in 2024 compared to 3.462 billion in 2023 and Bulgarian exports to Greece stood at 2.520 billion euros compared to 2.821 billion in 2023. Despite these decreases, Bulgaria continues to be our country’s most important economic and trade partner in the Balkans for 2024, as well as Greece’s fourth largest export destination with a percentage of 5.9% of the total value of exports, after Italy (10.5% of the total), Germany (7.1% of the total) and Cyprus (6.6% of the total).

The Greek investment-business presence is also strong in Romania, with data from the Greek embassy reporting around 2,000 active companies of Greek interests at the end of 2024, with a total annual turnover of 5.8 billion euros and around 20,000 jobs, in the sectors of energy, wholesale and retail trade, telecommunications, construction materials, real estate and infrastructure development, food and beverages, banking activities, pharmaceuticals and medical services, as well as ICT/Digital Transition.

Among others, investments have been made by PPC and PPC Renewables, the Viohalco Group, the Mytilineos Group, Motor Oil, Helleniq Energy, Olympus, Jumbo, Intracom, Intrakat/Actor, Alumil, Vista Bank, Isomat, Karamolegos, Ifantis, Sarantis, Athens Medical Center, etc.